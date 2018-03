(TELEGRAPH) — Holding plank for ever-increasing periods of time has become a staple of many gym classes. Fitness experts claim that staying at the top of a push-up builds core, strengthens back muscles, tones the arms and teaches endurance.

But one sports scientist suggests that holding the position for any longer than 10 second intervals is pointless.

According to Stuart McGill, emeritus professor of spine biometrics at the University of Waterloo in Canada, fitness fanatics will see greater gains from doing shorter holds more frequently.