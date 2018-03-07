Planned Parenthood accused of 'hostility' to state rules

Years ago, the state of South Dakota adopted a requirement that women obtaining abortions in the state’s only abortion business be warned about the dangers they face.

Such as that an abortion terminates the life of a separate individual, a person they have a constitutional right to have a relationship with. Also, that there are links between abortion and suicide ideation. And more.

Planned Parenthood ferociously fought the requirement, which ultimately was upheld by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Several times.

The case didn’t go to the U.S. Supreme Court then because a precedent there could have established such a requirement nationwide.

So the abortion business had to do something else.

It did.

It started providing the state’s required warnings, including that some studies have found that women who have had abortions have a higher rate of suicide, that an abortion will “end a developing, living organism … of the human species,” that women are protected against being forced to have an abortion, and more, with a preface.

Which was: “Politicians in the state of South Dakota require us to tell you …”

And then on several of the warnings was added, “We dispute this statement.”

So the state legislature, which has a significant pro-life presence, took action.

Its decision to mandate that women getting an abortion also get counseling at a third-party counseling center, and that center have the responsibility for delivering those warnings to women, is only a governor’s signature away from becoming law.

Senate Bill 110 explains that Planned Parenthood’s warning procedure “does not comply with the mandatory disclosures required” by law.

That failure to comply “is contrary to the interests of pregnant mothers and pregnant mothers’ need to make truly informed and voluntary decisions.”

Further, Planned Parenthood “is not in keeping with the spirit and purpose of the law” and “is antithetical to the purpose and effectiveness of the disclosures, and evidence of a hostility to the required disclosures and signals to the pregnant mothers that the required disclosures, to the extent they are made at all, should be ignored.”

So now the state will give permission to third-party counseling centers, which a woman is required to visit before an abortion, to interview her about coercion, to tell her of her right to maintain her relationship with her unborn child, tell her that her abortion will “terminate the life of a whole, separate, unique, living human being,” and if the mother asks, may set up an appointment with a physician “for the purpose of discussing the physical and psychological risks of abortion.”

The abortionists have “proven to be unreliable providers and counselors of the disclosures required” by law, the lawmakers stated.

WND previously reported that the full 8th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed, several years ago, the state’s requirement for the disclosures.

At the time, lawyer Harold J. Cassidy called the decision “a fabulous victory for the women of the state of South Dakota.”

Cassidy represented Leslee Unruh, president of the Alpha Center of Sioux Falls, and Stacy Wollman, president of Care Net of Rapid City. They were allowed in intervene in the case filed by Planned Parenthood against the state’s law.

“This victory represents the fourth separate decision of the 8th Circuit reversing the district court in this one case, two decisions issued by en banc (full) courts four years apart – a rare occurrence that underscores the importance of the issues presented by the case,” said Cassidy.

“As a result of this case upholding all eight major provisions of South Dakota’s Abortion Informed Consent Statute, pregnant mothers will now be informed: 1) that ‘an abortion terminates the life of a whole, separate, unique, living human being;’ 2) that the mother’s ‘relationship with that second human being enjoys protection under the Constitution of the United States and the laws of South Dakota;’ 3) ‘that relationship and all rights attached to it will be terminated;’ and 4) the abortion places the mother ‘at increased risk for suicide ideation and suicide,'” he said.

The court’s opinion said even Planned Parenthood’s own testimony documented a link between abortion and suicide.

Pro-life counseling centers in several states are on the other end of a similar fight, in that they are fighting state requirements that they advertise and promote nearby abortionists, but the circumstances are different in that South Dakota is requiring information about potential health risks, while the other fight involves only promoting abortionists and their businesses.

The actual requirement for women to seek help from third-party counselors also has been on hold, because of court challenges from abortionists.

It’s to be in court later this year.

WND also reported when lawmakers in South Dakota adopted a resolution called on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

It notes the Supreme Court has embarrassed the United States with rulings such as Dred Scott, which declared that blacks are property, and it has corrected previous rulings 233 times.

“The fact that the United States Supreme Court has held that certain conduct is constitutional or protected by the Constitution, does not mean, in and of itself, that such a decision is correct,” the resolution explains.

