Planned Parenthood attack on sidewalk counselor fails

A new attack by Planned Parenthood on sidewalk counselors who try to convince pregnant women approaching an Alabama abortion business to save their children has failed spectacularly.

A woman who was charged with disorderly conduct under a city rule has been acquitted of the charge.

According to the Thomas More Society, the issue is noise outside the Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives in Huntsville. The clinic abuts a four-lane highway, and workers who escort the pregnant women to the door use cow bells, car horns and loud-speakers to drown out the message of pro-life sidewalk counselors.

Consequently, the pro-lifers use a megaphone to try to reach the women who are entering the business.

“The megaphone had been repeatedly tested by city police to ensure that it was below the decibel limit allowed by the Huntsville city ordinances,” the Thomas More legal team explained.

However, longtime counselor Alison Harris, 66, was arrested while “she prayed and tried to persuade parents to choose life for their preborn children,” the center said.

“The arrest office had obtained a warrant at the request of a clinic employee for Harris’ use of a megaphone.”

In court, however, the defendant was found not guilty.

Special counsel Sam McLure had represented Harris.

He said the abortion clinic is well known, and it’s owner has received ACLU’s highest award for providing abortions.

“However, we were blessed with a good judge and a courtroom full of prayer supporters, and the law was on our side,” he said.

The woman was accused of “disorderly conduct.”

But the judge ruled her not guilty.

The law center explained Harris is a frequent sidewalk counselor at the Women’s Center abortion business.