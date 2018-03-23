Planned Parenthood's smiling face of death

A very good example of smiling faces devastating our black community is Planned Parenthood and its founder, Margaret Sanger. She is portrayed as a combination of Joan of Arc and Florence Nightingale. But who was she really?

Information at the local libraries and bookstores are rare and mostly favorable, but a search of the Library of Congress will uncover a wealth of information in her own writings and letters to her contemporaries. A register of Margaret Sanger’s papers indicates a woman obsessed with restricting the birth rights of those she described as unfit. She wanted birth licenses to qualified couples and was willing to use “Negro” doctors and ministers to influence and control the “Negro” race.

Her “The Birth Control Review” stated in the July-August 1932 edition, “There are other more remote but equally important gains. One is the enhanced respect to be had from the dominant white race. That the Negro must acquire if he is to enjoy the rights and prerogatives he covets. But acquire it he cannot and will not so long as he remains the thriftless, childlike, irresponsible dependent that he is, for such behavior does not command respect.” Even in the social climate of 1932, this seems harsh and racist.

They talk about peace, love, harmony and open mindedness, but their action says hatred and genocide. In a paper titled “A Plan for Peace,” Margaret Sanger outlined her main objects of something called “The Population Congress.”

a. To raise the level and increase the general intelligence of population. b. To increase the population slowly by keeping the birth rate at its present level of 15 per thousand, decreasing the death rate below its present mark of 11 per thousand. c. To keep the doors of immigration closed to the entrance of certain aliens whose condition is known to be detrimental to the stamina of the race, such as feebleminded, idiots, morons, insane, syphilitic, epileptic, criminal, professional prostitutes, and others in this class barred by the immigration laws of 1924. d. To apply a stern and rigid policy of sterilization and segregation to that grade of population whose progeny is already tainted, or whose inheritance is such that objectionable traits may be transmitted to offspring. e. To insure the country against future burdens of maintenance for numerous offspring as may be born of feebleminded parents, by petitioning all persons with transmissible disease who voluntarily consent to sterilization. f. To give certain dysgenic groups in our population their choice of segregation or sterilization. g. To apportion farmlands and homesteads for these segregated persons where they would be taught to work under competent instructors for the period of their entire lives.

Sanger goes on to outline taking control over “morons, mental defective, and epileptics.” Her plan called for an inventory of “illiterates, paupers, unemployables, criminals, prostitutes, dope-fiends, in order to better place them on the government-run farms and homestead.”

A Sanger article published in American Weekly in 1934 seems to be Planned Parenthood’s Outline to rid the World of Inferior People.

Article 1. The purpose of the American Baby Code shall be to provide for a better distribution of babies, to assist couples who wish to prevent overpopulating of offspring and thus to reduce the burdens of charity and taxation for public relief, and to protect society against the propagation and increase of the unfit. Article 2. Birth control clinics shall be permitted to function as services of government health departments or under the support of charity, or as nonprofit, self-sustaining agencies, subject to inspection and controlled by public authorities. Article 3. A marriage license shall in itself give the husband and wife only the right to a common household and not the right to parenthood. Article 4. No woman shall have the legal right to bear a child, no man shall have the right to become a father without a permit for parenthood. Article 5. Permits for parenthood shall be issued by government authorities to married couples upon application, providing the parents are financially able to support the expected child, have the qualifications needed for proper rearing of the child, have no transmissible diseases, and on the woman’s part, no indication that maternity is likely to result in death or permanent injury to health. Article 6. No permit for parenthood shall be valid for more than one birth. Article 7. Every county shall be assisted administratively by the state in the effort to maintain a direct ratio between the county birth rate and its index of child welfare. When the county records show an unfavorable variation from this ratio the county shall be taxed by the State. … the revenues thus obtained shall be expended by the State within the given county in giving financial support to birth control clinics. Article 8. Feebleminded persons, habitual congential criminals, those afflicted with inheritable diseases, and others found biologically unfit should be sterilized or in cases of doubt be isolated as to prevent the perpetuation of their afflictions by breeding.

Why are black leaders silent on this? How much has their silence cost us? And how much damage has been done to the mental state of the community from their silence? Now that you know, will your silence add to the pain?

It does not matter that the sins of the past were done out of lack of knowledge – to continue them after awakening is the greater error.

In a famous letter to a Dr. Gamble, dated Dec. 10, 1039, Sanger reveals her plans but warns, “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members.”

Let’s look at the results of groups like this rather than listening to the great-sounding rhetoric of their ideas and goals. Let us take heed of the old story about wolves in sheep’s clothing and the song about “smiling faces.”