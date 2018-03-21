Police evacuate Austin bomber's neighborhood

Described by authorities as “the culmination of three very long weeks for our community,” the suspect in a series of deadly bombings in the Austin, Texas, area blew himself up Wednesday morning as authorities closed in on him.

The suspect has been identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, a 23-year-old white male who lived in Pflugerville, Texas, north of Austin.

FBI and law-enforcement officials told reporters they still do not have a motive for the series of four attacks that had the entire community on edge. Two people were killed and several more were injured.

Officers found Conditt’s car at a hotel Tuesday night in Round Rock, Texas, and followed him as he left early Wednesday morning. When the suspect apparently discovered he was being followed, he pulled over to the side of Interstate 35 in Round Rock. He detonated a bomb inside of his car as officers approached. A police officer also was seriously injured in the explosion, and his condition is unknown.

Police, still concerned that live bombs remain, are barricading an area up to six blocks around Conditt’s home and preparing to evacuate residents.

Authorities said he purchased bomb making materials, including nails and battery packs, at a Home Depot near his house.

NBC News reported police were able to find Conditt using a variety of tactics, including cell-site analysis and high-tech computing systems that can find patterns of callers in certain areas.

Surveillance footage from an Austin FedEx office, which showed the suspect wearing a blonde wig and surgical gloves also aided authorities. Conditt turned on his cellphone hours before he was found, enabling authorities to track his location.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler praised law enforcement effort in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show.

“As a community, we’re just really relieved and just incredibly thankful for this army of law enforcement that has been in our community for the last week or so,” he said.

He noted, however, that law enforcement officials are warning residents to be alert.

“This is the culmination of three very long weeks for our community,” Manley said. “We still need to remain vigilant to ensure no other packages or devices have been left in the community.”

Governor: We believe he acted alone

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley confirmed the suspect was killed in the blast and said he believed him to be the person responsible for the package bombings in Austin that began March 2.

“We don’t know if he was on his way to deliver another bomb, but we know he had one on him,” Manley said.

The first three packages, beginning March 2, were left on the doorsteps of homes in Austin. The most recent incident took place Sunday at a FedEx distribution facility northeast of San Antonio when two people were injured by a device containing nails and metal. It is believed to have been set off with a tripwire.

The first attack killed 39-year-old Stephan House. Draylen Mason, 17, was killed 10 days later in an explosion that also critically injured his mother. In a separate attack, a 75-year-old Hispanic woman was injured.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated Wednesday Conditt had no known military experience or a criminal record, and it’s believed he acted alone.

Fred Milanowski, the agent in charge of Houston division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, told the ABC affiliate in Houston it was “hard to say” if the suspect had acted alone.

“What we do know is we believe the same person built each one of these devices,” he said. “We are not 100 percent convinced there’s not other devices out there.”

Conditt apparently had little presence on social media. In personal blog posts made in 2012 he opined that sex offender registries should be eliminated and that gay marriage should be illegal.

Authorities initially suspected the bombings were hate crimes because the first two victims were black. But the victims in subsequent attacks were Hispanic and white.

President Trump tweeted Wednesday: “AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!”

Developing story. More to come …