(Walla Walla Union-Bulletin) An 11-year-old girl was forced to shield her twin siblings from gunfire after their father allegedly fired a gun repeatedly into their Gary home, according to court records.

Carl J. Hunter Jr., 34, was charged Friday in Lake Criminal Court with attempted murder, two counts of stalking and four counts of criminal recklessness.

A woman told police she put her 11-year-old daughter and 2-year-old twins to bed the night of Feb. 26, at their home in the 4400 block of 24th Avenue in Gary, according to records.