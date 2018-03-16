Political correctness ruins St. Patrick's Day for students

(Campus Reform) With St. Patrick’s Day upon us, millions of Americans will be donning their finest green apparel, drinking copious amounts of Guinness, and attending parades in cities around the country.

Never ones to miss an opportunity to party, college students everywhere will of course be partaking in St. Patrick’s day festivities in bars and frat houses.

But are those students committing cultural appropriation?

For those who don’t have a social justice handbook around, cultural appropriation is “when an individual adopts aspects of a culture that is not their own.”