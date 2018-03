(The Hill) Democrat Conor Lamb has a four-point lead over Republican Rick Saccone in a new poll released Friday, days before a special election for the House seat in Pennsylvania.

Lamb, a former federal prosecutor and Marine veteran, leads the GOP state legislator by 48 percent to 44 percent in the new RABA Research poll. It was first published by Talking Points Memo.

If Lamb wins, it would be an upset given the fact that the Pittsburgh-area district was taken by President Trump in the 2016 election by nearly 20 points.