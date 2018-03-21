Priest publicly wishes for pope's quick death

(CNN) — A Catholic priest from Poland is facing rebuke after calling Pope Francis a “foreign body” in the church and implying the Pope should pass away soon if his views on refugees and non-Christian beliefs don’t change.

“I pray for wisdom for the pope, for his heart to open up to the Holy Spirit. And if he does not do that, I pray for his quick departure to the House of the Father,” Father Edward Staniek said during a homily in Krakow last month, according to an English transcription of his words.

“I can always ask God for a happy death for him, because a happy death is a great grace,” he said.