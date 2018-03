(KY3) A local principal has invented a new lock to help secure school doors in the case of an intruder.

Jason Pursley, the principal at Skyline Elementary, created the lock while researching new locks to use in the school.

“Nothing stood out at us, it was either too complicated to install, or too expensive. So I thought… there has got to be a better way.” said Pursley.

Pursley went to the drawing board, and it took several tries, but he finally found a prototype that he liked.

“What I had in mind was simple, fast, and strong.” said Pursley.