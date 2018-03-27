Prof: Discriminate against white faculty applicants

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A professor from the University of Southern California is calling for institutional discrimination against white faculty applicants at universities across the country, claiming that higher education needs to change its “racial culture” in order to achieve “equity.”

“The only way we will successfully close the racial equity gaps produced by our higher education system when it comes to black, Latino, Native American and marginalized Asian-American students is to address racial imbalance on our faculties,” Estela Mara Bensimon writes at Inside Higher Ed.

Bensimon, an education professor at USC, says that current university efforts to “reduce inequality in our society” are insufficient; these “datacentric approaches” that “focus on structures, not people, to achieve more equitable outcomes,” she argues, are ill-suited to that end.