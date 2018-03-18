Rabbi reads Trump into Bible

It was only last month that Israel’s re-constituted Sanhedrin honored President Donald Trump, who had recognized Jerusalem as the nation’s capital and announced plans to move the U.S. Embassy there, by placing his image on a privately minted coin, alongside Persian King Cyrus.

Cyrus, according to Britannica, was a pagan king who liberated the Jews from captivity in Babylon, allowed them to return to their homeland and even facilitated the construction of a Temple.

A short time after the coin wa issued, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likened Trump to Cyrus.

“I want to tell you that the Jewish people have a long memory, so we remember the proclamation of the great King Cyrus the Great — Persian King,” Netanyahu told Trump at the White House. “Twenty-five hundred years ago, he proclaimed that the Jewish exiles in Babylon can come back and rebuild our temple in Jerusalem.

“And we remember how a few weeks ago, President Donald J. Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Mr. President, this will be remembered by our people through the ages.”

Now a third authority has connected Trump to Cyrus.

Adam Elihayu Berkowitz reports at Breaking Israel News that Rabbi Yehudah Glick, a member of the Knesset and an activist for the Temple Mount, said those who fail to see “the proclamation of the word of God and the word of the prophecies and the Book of Ezra, a repetition of Cyrus, the King of Persia, should buy himself a new pair of glasses.”

He was presented with one of the fundraising coins and began reading from the Bible, inserting references to President Trump.

Berkowitz reported Glick was “so overcome with emotion that he began to recite from the Bible.”

“But the verses he recited, describing the president’s activities, don’t really exist. The rabbi’s recitation was intended to graphically illustrate how the political events surrounding the U.S. Embassy move and the president’s actions bear a striking resemblance to King Cyrus’ actions in the days of Ezra the Scribe and the Second Temple,” he reported.

Under the headline “Rabbi Yehudah Glick reads Trump into the Bible” is a video with Glick reading: “Now in the first year of Trump, president of the United States of America, that the word of the Lord, by the mouth of our prophets, 70 years after the state of Israel, the Lord stirred up the spirit of Trump, president of the United States, that he made a proclamation throughout all of his kingdom, and put it in writing, saying, thus says Trump, president of the United States of America, The Lord God of heaven, has given me all the kingdoms of the United States of America, and he has charged me to build him an Embassy in Jerusalem which is in Judah.”

Berkowitz reported Glick’s recitation came after he was presented with a coin bearing the images of Trump and Cyrus.

BIN has posted a video online of Glick’s statement.

Rabbi Hillel Weiss, spokesman for the Sanhedrin, told BIN, “There is no question that the comparison between Cyrus and Trump, two non-Jewish leaders, is apt.”

Earlier, Berkowitz reported the coin, what the Bible mandates be donated by every Jewish male in the Temple, was to be minted by the Sanhedrin and the Mikdash (Temple) Educational Center.

According to a website dedicated to raising money for the construction of a temple, the coin has an image of Trump on the front and the Holy Temple in Jerusalem on the back.

Also on the front will be an image of the ancient Persian King Cyrus, who was key to the construction of the Second Temple.

The coin also is to recognize Lord Arthur Balfour, the foreign secretary for Britain behind the “Balfour Declaration,” which one century ago called for a Jewish homeland.