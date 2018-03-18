Reality TV 'snake whisperer' bitten by cobra, dies

(London Independent) A 33-year-old Malaysian firefighter, who had earned the name the “snake whisperer”, died on Friday, a few days after he was bitten by a cobra.

He had been known for his way with venomous snakes. Pictures and videos of Abu Zarin Hussin show him taking a selfie with his pet cobra and also exercising at the gym, doing work on his computer and watching TV with the slithering serpent next to him. He even kissed snakes on the mouth.

Hussin was rushed to a hospital on Monday after he was bitten in Bentong, in the state of Pahang, the Malaysian news outlet The Star Online reported.