Report: FBI questions author who exposed global elite

An author whose book, Davos Aspen & Yale: My Life Behind the Elite Curtain as a Global Sherpa,” was published by WND Books, was detained briefly, and then released, by the FBI.

Ted Malloch, who was discussed for a time as a possible Ambassador to the United Nations for President Donald Trump, reportedly was accosted by federal agents when he got off an airplane.

The sequence of events was described by Jim Hoft at Gateway Pundit, a privately held website.

His report said Malloch “was detained [Wednesday] by the FBI shortly after his plane arrived in Cleveland, Ohio,” and he reports “the FBI could have grabbed him for making ‘false statements’ to two U.S. banks previously reported by the Financial Times on March 2, 2017.”

A Pundit reader told the organization, Infowars, the site for whom Malloch acts as a contributor, reported the author was confronted when he arrived in Cleveland to give a speech.

“He called Dr. Jerome] Corsi [of Infowars] at 1 p.m. and hasn’t been heard from since,” the report said. “He and his wife’s phones have been shut off so they won’t receive calls. He is being interrogated about Russia and Julian Assange and has been given a subpoena to appear before Mueller’s grand jury…” the reader said.

However, the Pundit reported that a short time later, “Malloch was released but is badly shaken.”

Corsi, in a social media statement, said, “he is OK, badly shaken by FBI Mueller thug behavior.”

Malloch reportedly was in the United States from the United Kingdom to give a speech.

Reports said he was, in fact, interviewed by authorities about “false statements.”

In his book, the former Yale professor and senior business executive whose contact list includes the most powerful leaders in business, media and politics, talks about his life experiences.

He’s been a scholar-diplomat for the U.S. State Department, part of Davos meetings and more, and he shares his insights into enterprise, organization, dedication, skill, teamwork, diligence and planning.

He’s the CEO of the Roosevelt Group, a leading strategic advisory and thought leadership company.

WND reported only months ago when Malloch described the problem of “Luciferianism” among the highest levels in society.

“The E.U. is part, of course, of the globalist empire, the New World Order, and I think many of its origins are in fact quite evil,” Malloch explained. “And I think that we should talk about that.”

“Luciferianism is a belief system that venerates the essential characteristics that are affixed to Lucifer,” he explained. “That tradition has been informed by Gnosticism, by Satanism, and it usually refers to Lucifer not as ‘the devil’ per se but as some kind of liberator, some kind of guardian, some kind of guiding spirit. In fact, as the true god as opposed to Jehovah.”

Malloch identified many people in the E.U. hierarchy and in the Democrat Party as aligned with this belief. He explained how Lucifer is seen as a symbol of independence and of true human progress.

“Turning away from God and turning to Lucifer in order to enlighten yourself,” he summarized the creed.

