'Roseanne's' pro-Trump reboot draws massive audience

(FOX NEWS) — The typically liberal ABC brought back “Roseanne” after a 20-year hiatus on Tuesday to a massive audience, with a 5.1 rating in the key demo of adults age 18-49 and 18.1 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show’s revival proved that the Conners are not immune to the changing political times. The show, starring a pro-Trump title character, was “the highest-rated regularly-scheduled scripted show of the last few seasons, as well as the highest-rated sitcom in recent memory,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trade magazine wrote that “Roseanne” dominated every other program on broadcast television on Tuesday night.