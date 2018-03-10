Russian billionaire: Fusion GPS funded by Soros, Silicon Valley

(ZeroHedge) In a Daily Caller op-ed calling the Russian meddling narrative a “false public manipulation,” Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska claims that Daniel Jones – a former FBI investigator, Feinstein staffer and now a Fusion GPS operative – told the Russian Oligarch’s lawyer in March, 2017 that Fusion GPS was funded by “a group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros.”

Of note, Deripaska’s lawyer, D.C. lobbyist Adam Waldman, recommended Jones to investigate and verify the claims from the Fusion GPS anti-Trump dossier assembled by former UK spy Christopher Steele. Waldman was also an intermediary between Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Steele in trying to arrange a meeting – which suggests that Waldman, Jones, Steele and Fusion GPS are all connected.