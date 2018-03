Amazingly, Florida just voted down banning “assault” rifles, in spite of CNN. Why aren’t the libtards not worried about “assault” knives, “assault” vehicles, “assault” powders and those that use them? Nor the meds they usually are taking or the culture that messes these people up.

Oh … it’s the Russian bots. What is a Russian bot? Does it look like Adam Schiff or Nancy Pelosi?

Daniel Harms