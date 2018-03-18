School-bus driver sexually assaulted special needs kids

(CBS News) Police announced Friday morning that a bus driver for the Salinas Union High School District is in custody on five charges relating to the alleged rapes of special needs children over the last 10 years, reports CBS San Francisco.

Police reportedly began an investigation of Bill Harvey, 58, after being alerted on Feb. 22 to a man harassing a female victim. The investigation revealed of that Harvey, a long-time bus driver for the district, had inappropriate relationships with at least two of the children who rode on his bus.

According to the station, police said that Harvey bought gifts and met with at least one victim several times outside of his job duties. The victims, both physically and developmentally disabled, told law enforcement that they were inappropriately touched several times and forced to commit sexual acts against their will.