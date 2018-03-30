Schwarzenegger stable after emergency open-heart surgery

(Los Angeles Times) Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition Friday after undergoing emergency open-heart surgery during a procedure to replace a valve in his heart, according to his spokesman.

Schwarzenegger, 70, went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday for a planned procedure to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally installed in 1997 due to a congenital heart defect, Schwarzenegger’s spokesman Daniel Ketchell said in a statement.

Schwarzenegger opted for a less-invasive catheter valve replacement but during that procedure an open-heart surgery team stepped in to replace the valve due to complications.