Science teacher feeds puppy to turtle in front of kids

(KSL) A junior high school teacher is under investigation after what school officials are calling a ‘regrettable’ situation.

Robert Crosland has taught science at Preston Junior High School for years, EastIdahoNews.com reported. In a news release, Preston School District 201 Superintendent Marc Gee says his administration became aware of “a regrettable circumstance involving some of the biological specimens” on March 7.

According to a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation, Crosland fed a puppy to a snapping turtle after class. A school official, who declined to be named, confirmed students witnessed the incident after class, but did not confirm how many.

“The event occurred well after students had been dismissed and was not a part of any school-directed program,” Gee said in a news release. “We emphasize that at no time was the safety of students or staff compromised.”