Scientology TV launches: 'We're not here to preach to you'

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — Scientology TV, a network dedicated to the religion, officially launched Monday evening at 5 p.m. PT with a message from Church leader David Miscavige, making a rare on-camera appearance.

“We’re not here to preach to you, to convince you or to convert you,” he said. “No, we simply want to show you, because after all, the first principle of Scientology is that it’s only true if it is true to you. So, take a look and then decide for yourself.”

Promising to answer questions about the religion, programming began with the Scientology Network Launch Special, an hourlong showing off the interior of Scientology churches interspersed with brief interviews with members. Immediately following the special, the half-hour program Meet a Scientologist profiled Deering Banjo Company founders, Greg and Janet Deering.