Scouts sued for rejecting boy, 15, with Down syndrome

(Yahoo! News) The father of a boy with Down syndrome and autism is suing the Boy Scouts of America for banning his son from becoming an Eagle Scout and revoking all of his badges.

Logan Blythe, 15, has been a Boy Scout for the past three years through his local Utah chapter the National Parks Council. Despite his intellectual limitations, he has risen through the organization’s ranking system by the grace of the council, which makes accommodations when necessary. “For example, if a task is cooking and the instructions are to pour a cup of flour, Logan won’t stop pouring,” dad Chad Blythe tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “In situations like that, the local chapter has awarded him a badge regardless, for his effort.”

Blythe says he has always been transparent about the amendments made for Logan, periodically emailing his local chapter to ensure his son was on track.