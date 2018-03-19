Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Following the recent sex scandal involving the Secret Service during the president’s recent visit to Colombia, the agency has issued new rules of conduct for agents:

Henceforth, agents can no longer get drunk, procure prostitutes or go to strip bars. If agents feel compelled to engage in such behavior, they must run for public office like everyone else.

