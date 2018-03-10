Security reviews to include social-media postings?

Congress is asking government agencies to consider adopting a uniform practice of reviewing the social media postings of prospective employees who require security clearances, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The Social Media Use in Clearance Investigations Act of 2017 asks the Office of Management and Budget to submit to Congress within six months of its enactment a report about the cost, feasibility and current efforts to take social media into account during the security-clearance process.

“It is just common sense that the government should check the social media of individuals who apply for security clearances, but it doesn’t,” said Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, on the House floor Tuesday.

One of the important issues to review is whether or not such access poses any legal issues.

Blum noted that seven in 10 Americans use social media and “a significant portion of those Americans’ personal and professional interactions occur online.”

“In the private sector, in an employer is going to hire somebody, a lot of times they will do a Google search, they will check social media postings to try to learn a little bit more about this prospective employee,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

“It may be hard to believe, but the federal government often fails to conduct a simple internet search on individuals before they are trusted with a security clearance.”

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.