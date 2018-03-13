See Arab TV hate fest against Israel reach blood-libel proportions

WASHINGTON – The host of a program on official PA TV taught viewers that Israel “murders, imprisons, and tortures” Palestinian children, and accordingly “has built itself on the bodies of children.”

Issa Karake, director of Palestine Liberation Organization Commission for Prisoners’ Affairs, claimed Israel “executes” kids, in video captured and translated by Palestinian Media Watch.

“[Israel] is still going further and further with arrests of the [Palestinian] children – not just arrests, but also execution and murder,” said Karake. “Children have been summarily executed. … This has occurred based on official decisions made by the Israeli government, which has decided that live bullets should be fired at what it calls ‘the rock throwers.'”

Official Palestinian Authority V host Walaa Al-Battat had this to say: “The occupation government, (which is how those demanding a Palestinian state characterize Israel) which claims it is democratic and has won the support of some of the world’s super powers, has built itself on the bodies of children, and it still murders, imprisons, and tortures them with the most extreme types of torture.”

In fact, Palestinian Media Watch points out: “Israel imposes very strict supervision on its soldiers to guarantee that all laws are followed and that injuries to Palestinians – adults as well as children – are avoided, even when those Palestinians are involved in violence and terror. Every time Israeli soldiers use live fire to disperse demonstrations, there is an investigation as to the circumstances, even when no Palestinian is injured. When Palestinians are killed there is always an external investigation as well.”

Another instance:

