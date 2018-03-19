'Sex and the City' star runs for N.Y. governor

(NEW YORK POST) — “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon on Monday announced that she would stage a primary campaign against Democratic Gov. Cuomo.

“I love New York. I’ve never lived anywhere else,” Nixon said in a video statement, which shows her starting her day at home with her wife Christine and son Charlie, and walking her son Max to school.

“But something has to change. We want our government to work again, on healthcare, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us. It can’t just be business as usual anymore.”