(NEW YORK POST) — Former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, an openly gay supporter of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, called Cynthia Nixon an “unqualified lesbian” a day after the actress announced she’s going to challenge the governor in a primary.

In an interview with The Post, Quinn also denounced Nixon for endorsing Bill de Blasio over her in the 2013 Democratic primary for mayor.

“I’m surprised by this race. It’s a flight of fancy on her part,” Quinn said of Nixon’s announcement Monday that she would take on Cuomo in September’s Democratic primary.