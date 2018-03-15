Shaquille O'Neal: More cops in schools will prevent shootings

(USA Today) https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nba/2018/03/14/shaquille-oneal-more-cops-schools-not-gun-ban-prevent-shootings/424912002/

Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who has been sworn in as a member of multiple police departments and plans to run for Henry County (Ga.) sheriff in 2020, says a solution for gun violence in schools is an increased police presence.

“Two things that have never mixed are children and guns,” O’Neal said during an interview on WABC Radio on Wednesday. ” … Something has to be done. You hear a lot of people talking about getting these guns off the streets. Only problem with that is there’s 15 million of them out there already on the streets. Another problem is, if you ban them, then you’re going to create an underground market, and the gun collectors are going to become more valuable.