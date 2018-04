(BBC News) The legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has scored his first number one on the American Billboard gospel chart.

Going straight in at the top, Bible of Love is the 16th studio album from the rapper, real name Calvin Broadus.

It’s a run that goes back 25 years to his number one album, Doggystyle, back in 1993.

The 32-track double album features guest spots from gospel artists like Erica Campbell, Marvin Sapp, Tye Tribbett and Charlie Wilson.