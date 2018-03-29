'South Park' creators: 'We're Republicans'

(DAILYWIRE) — “South Park” has always been a reliable show when it comes blasting the excesses of the Left (and the Right). While certainly a vulgar show and one that is not exactly pro-conservative, it has nonetheless always served as a nice contrast to the mean-spirited propaganda generally seen on television.

However, according to the show’s creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, they are actually Republicans, albeit of the Libertarian variety.

Accepting a “freedom award” from Norman Lear’s organization, the two creators of “South Park” allegedly came out of the closet as Republicans. Conservative radio host Larry Elder reportedly corroborated the pair’s voting history.