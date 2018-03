(CNS News) Alexo Athletica, a company that proudly supports the Second Amendment, has introduced a new line of yoga pants designed to allow women to “carry with confidence” and comfort.

The $99 “Signature Pant” have nine pockets designed to carry “all your essentials” – such as your gun – and are already sold out in three sizes, the company’s website states:

“With nine pockets, these versatile high-rise quality leggings were designed to hold all your essentials that make you carry with confidence.”