State probes NYC prosecutor over Weinstein

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — Gov. Cuomo on Monday directed the attorney general to probe Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s handling of the Harvey Weinstein investigation.

The stunning call for the state’s top prosecutor to investigate Manhattan’s top prosecutor came after actresses such as Jessica Chastain, Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Milano and Julianne Moore endorsed a letter to Cuomo asking him “to launch an independent investigation” of Vance.

The letter, written by the advocacy group Time’s Up, demanded an inquiry into Vance’s decision to not bring charges against Weinstein in 2015 for groping an Italian model, Ambra Battilana.