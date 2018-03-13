STD surge: 300% jump in HIV in Pennsylvania

(DAILY MAIL) — Pennsylvania officials have reported an alarming increase in sexually transmitted infections in a county outside of Pittsburgh as local health experts say young people are more promiscuous than ever.

Beaver County saw a 300 percent increase in HIV and 34 percent increase in gonorrhea among 15- to 24-year-olds in 2017 compared to 2016, and the trend has continued into 2018, according to the alert released early this month.

Rates of STIs in the US have increased significantly in the last three years on record, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 50 percent of cases are diagnosed in people aged 15 to 24.