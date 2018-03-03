Steel, NAFTA and biofuels: A trifecta in the making

President Trump is standing up for the forgotten men and women Washington has ignored, insulted and immiserated.

President Trump announced he will impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to save thousands of good paying Americans jobs and prevent the extinction of vital American industries.

This comes after President Trump began renegotiating NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement. The elites in Washington and academia told us this deal would remake Mexico into a middle class society, end illegal immigration and boost exports of American products to our neighbor to the south.

They were wrong on all counts: Since NAFTA was adopted 25 years ago, Mexico is on its way to becoming a failed narco-state, illegal immigration has soared and so has our trade deficit with that country.

The same no-think experts who were wrong about NAFTA also told us trade with China would create 1 and a half billion new capitalists. As China grew more prosperous, it would become a democratic and reliable ally of the U.S.

Instead, China has stolen technology, jobs and entire industries from the U.S. It has dumped basic commodities such as steel on world markets to drive competitors into bankruptcy. Beijing’s communist regime used its growing wealth to build a totalitarian surveillance system and a mighty military machine.

President Trump is the first leader to discard failed fantasies and recognize reality: China is not our friend – it is determined to become the world’s No. 2 industrial and military power on earth.

His action on aluminum and steel imports recognizes another reality: America’s national security flows from our economic strength – and our economic strength requires healthy manufacturing industries.

The president’s critics say the steel tariffs will lead to an imminent collapse of world trade. Just as they were wrong about NAFTA and wrong about China, they are wrong again.

The “Section 232” law giving the president the power to impose tariffs also gives him the power to grant exemptions to companies that have a legitimate need to import steel or aluminum for any reason.

Trump’s tough stance also gives him more bargaining power in the NAFTA renegotiation. Mexico has asked Washington to exclude it from any steel tariffs. Mexico could cooperate with Washington in the NAFTA talks, and American companies in the southwest using Mexican steel could be granted waivers.

President Trump has yet another opportunity to save good paying industrial jobs in the U.S. by reforming a well-intentioned but poorly designed renewable fuel program that is driving independent refineries into bankruptcy.

The EPA mandates burning increasing amounts of ethanol, a biofuel made from corn. Washington wants to boost ethanol use, but it doesn’t count ethanol exports toward the goal.

An honest accounting system that includes American ethanol exported onto the world market would save jobs in the industrial heartland, support commodity prices in the corn belt and reduce the trade deficit.

That’s a trifecta.