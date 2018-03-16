ON WALL STREET

Stocks head for loss on week amid growing trade tensions

'Waiting for reaction from the European Union and reaction from the Chinese in terms retaliatory responses'

(CNBC) A slight gain on Friday was not enough to stop stocks from heading for a loss this week, weighed down by fears of a possible trade war and White House turmoil.

The S&P 500 was set for a 1.1 percent loss for the week, despite a 0.2 percent gain on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average is also down more than 1.3 percent on the week as shares of Boeing dropped more than 7 percent on the trade tensions. The Dow traded 90 points higher at the latest reading.

The Nasdaq composite traded flat amid a 1.5 percent decline in Google-parent Alphabet and a 0.7 percent decline in Amazon shares.

