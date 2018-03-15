Stop posting animal stories!

As a Christian, I have always had affection for WND and respected your beliefs and your view of the news – but I have to take exception to the animal stories you put on your website, like the one today about a science teacher feeding a puppy to a turtle in front of children.

I think this man should be prosecuted – but I am sick of seeing horrible stories like that one. I hope you will reconsider the animal stories you put on your website.

I contributed to you in the latest fundraising effort, but I will not be reading WND anymore as long as there are stories like that and many others I have seen about cruelty to animals. It’s too much!

Sandra Norcross