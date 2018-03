(Blast) Stormy Daniels will have to wait her turn to take on President Donald Trump.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Daniels’ motion for Expedited Jury Trial and for Limited Expedited Discovery was denied.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted about the denial, saying, “Here is an order from the Ct denying our motion as premature on procedural grounds. We will refile the motion as soon as DT, MC, and EC, LLC file their motion to compel arbitration seeking to hide the facts from public view. We expect this any day.”