Streisand: 'Trump wants to be president for life like Putin'

It’s a conspiracy!

Actress Barbra Streisand is accusing Donald Trump of wanting to be “president for life” – just like his rumored pal in Russia, Vladimir Putin.

“@realDonaldTrump wants to be president for life just like #Putin,” Streisand tweeted Monday in response to a New York Times article headlined “Trump assails Mueller, drawing rebukes from Republicans.”

She added: “He only surrounds himself with sycophants, just like every authoritarian in history.”

Streisand has a history of tweeting bizarre political statements.

In January, the Hollywood star accused President Trump of deliberately “punishing” Hollywood with his tax reform.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that blue states, athletes, actors, writers, producers, and directors will be punished by this scam of a tax bill, where billionaires get billions, and the middle class gets bupkis (practically nothing) – and an eventual tax increase,” Streisand wrote.

She also called for Trump to “be impeached for sheer stupidity” in December 2017.

And in May of last year, she accused President Trump of the most egregious offense ever – “making me gain weight.”

“Donald Trump is making me gain weight,” Streisand posted on March 4, 2017. “I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup!”