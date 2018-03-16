Student carrying Trump flag assaulted during walkout

(New York Post) A student carrying a flag emblazoned with the word “Trump” was assaulted outside a high school in Minneapolis during Wednesday’s national school walkout, police said.

The unidentified flag-waving student was confronted by two classmates at Southwest High School as students gathered outside early Wednesday to protest gun violence after a shooting that left 17 people dead at a Florida high school last month, WCCO reports.

Six other students then joined the skirmish — which occurred across the street from the school — and took the flag from the victim. He suffered minor injuries and his camera was damaged, according to the station.