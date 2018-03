(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A majority of college students report using their student loans to help pay for spring break vacations, with more than half of students also asking their parents for help to fund the trips.

This data come from LendEDU, a “marketplace for private student loans, student loan refinancing, credit cards, and personal loans,” according to the organization’s website.

Polling “1,000 student loan borrowers who are currently enrolled at a four-year college,” LendEDU sought to determine “how many are using student loan money to help pay for their spring break trips this year.”