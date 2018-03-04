TROUBLE SPEAK

Swedish woman jokes about Islam – could get 2 years in jail

Told prosecutors 'best friend is Muslim so I don't have a problem Muslims'

(Voice of Europe) A 32-year-old woman from Gothenburg could be locked up for 2 years after making some Facebook jokes about Islam, Swedish newspaper Friatider reports.

According to police reports, the woman is charged with “talking in a negative or threatening way about a group of people” after she posted cartoons about Islam on Facebook.

A preliminary investigation was started after she was reported to the police. The woman had to undergo a “degrading” interrogation and had to submit DNA as well. During the police hearing, the woman apologised for her post and said she had nothing against ordinary Muslims, but only against ISIS.

