FAITH UNDER FIRE

Syrian Christians go into hiding as Turkish forces invade

'This horror is reminiscent of the initial actions of ISIS in Iraq'

(Global Christian News) Christian families in the northern Syrian town of Afrin went into hiding on Sunday (18 March), as Turkish forces and Syrian rebels seized the town.

Villages in the wider Afrin region were reportedly “cleared” of Christians and other religious minorities as Turkish armed forces and Syrian rebels (some of whom are understood to be militant jihadists) advanced to seize control of Afrin from Kurdish militia.

A Christian aid worker told journalists that militants fighting with Turkish armed forces are eliminating the presence of religious minorities: “The jihadist militants consider Yazidis ‘infidels,’ while there have been announcements made that if you kill Christians, you will go straight to paradise.”

