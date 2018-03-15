Teacher under fire for questionable anti-Republican posts

(Arlington Voice) A UT Arlington lecturer and advisor has come under fire after a Facebook post targeting a conservative speaker revealed other questionable statements made online.

Charles M. Hermes is listed on the university’s website as a teacher of logic and philosophy. But after it was learned that conservative pundit and comedian Steven Crowder would be visiting Southern Methodist University, Hermes took to Facebook to rally a crowd against the event.

The tagline on Hermes’ Facebook timeline reads: “Putting the warrior back in social justice.” His post, which appears to be shared from a friend, invites people to call SMU and demand they revoke Crowder’s access.