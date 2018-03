(CBS NEWS) — Alec Baldwin is to some a perfect stand-in for President Donald Trump. But in a digitally-altered video online, the president’s face has been digitally stamped onto Baldwin’s performance.

It’s part of a wave of doctored audio and video now spreading online.

“The idea that someone could put another person’s face on an individual’s body, that would be like a homerun for anyone who wants to interfere in a political process,” said Virginia Senator Mark Warner. He believes manipulated video could be a game-changer in global politics.