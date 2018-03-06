The entertainment industry: Complicit in moral rot

As our society’s morality continues to decay, we grasp at straws to find quick, definitive fixes for the tragic consequences. But until the underlying decay is addressed, many of these proposals are like Band-Aids for infected wounds.

Our hearts break each time another sick person aims a lethal weapon at defenseless schoolchildren. Invariably, appeals for gun control follow. Invariably, those appeals are met with opposition by those who are unwilling to exchange their liberty for what they believe is a false hope for security.

The Second Amendment codifies a fundamental right. It is non-negotiable. However, the right to keep and bear arms is not unlimited, just as the right to free speech is not unlimited. The Second Amendment does not preclude society from prohibiting the sale of assault weapons to the mentally ill or criminally violent, just as the First Amendment does not preclude us from forbidding slander and libel.

But this debate over gun control should not be the only front on which the battle to protect our children is waged. After all, someone prepared to murder children will have no qualms about procuring a gun illegally.

What if we could decrease the propensity for bloodshed in our young men? As a society, we should not settle for making it illegal for a killer to buy a gun. We should aim to produce fewer killers.

We can’t rid the world of mental illness, and we can’t rid the human heart of evil. But we can stop normalizing – and even glorifying – what is evil.

When our boys and young men amuse themselves by soaking in violence, cruelty and murder from television, movies and online videos, all available now on personal, handheld devices, when they then begin to participate in such acts for hours on end via ever-more-realistic and addictive video “games,” no one should be surprised when they gravitate toward real-life violence.

According to reports, Sandy Hook investigators found a cache of hair-raising games in killer Adam Lanza’s collection, including popular titles “Call of Duty” and “Grand Theft Auto,” as well as “Left for Dead,” “Dead Rising” and “Vice City.” They also discovered that Lanza had been playing a computer game called “School Shooting,” in which the player controls a character who enters a school and shoots students.

And yet, all the outrage is over guns, which have some legitimate uses by law-abiding citizens. Where is the outrage about the killing games, which have none?

We should demand – with our dollars and our voices – that the entertainment industry change its ways. Public outcry has proven effective at instigating corporate change. (Just look at Dick’s Sporting Goods.) It’s time for America to start directing more of our indignation toward the root causes of society’s moral decay, not just toward the instruments that demonstrate the depth of the infection.

The entertainment industry is a moral-decay vector. It has inoculated us not only to senseless violence, but also to sexual misconduct.

It is right for the #MeToo movement to expose this misconduct. But we should not settle for punishing sexual harassment and abuse. We should aim to produce fewer sexual harassers and abusers.

When pornography is accepted and normalized, when sex is the most prevalent theme in our music, books, magazines, television programs and movies, it is no wonder that some men will seek to act out the ideas they have consumed. While the steady diet of sex in our media and entertainment doesn’t excuse sexual harassment or abuse or make it any less wrong, it should make it less surprising.

Isn’t it time to confront the vector?

It’s easy to see law as the answer to all of society’s ills, because it gets us off the hook. It’s easy to pass the buck to the politicians and blame political gridlock or our political opponents for the brokenness we see all around us.

But we are all complicit, in a sense, because our actions and inactions, our tolerance for violent, perverse, obscene and degrading “entertainment,” have polluted our moral environment so thoroughly that sex, violence and vulgarity are the air our young people breathe.

We need to prosecute sexual harassment and abuse. And we need laws that strike the proper balance between preventing mass murder and protecting the fundamental rights of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. But what we need most of all is to raise our collective moral standards and to become intolerant of those who would peddle vice as entertainment.