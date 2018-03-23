The Israel movie you must see this Passover season

It’s a peculiar thing about the nation of Israel.

It was God’s focus throughout the Bible – creating a people of promise who would become a nation against all odds, a nation that had a special role in teaching the other nations of the world His Word.

The Bible tells us, if you take it literally as I do, that Israel would not only be restored as a nation but emerge as a focal point for the whole world.

And what do we see happening in the 21st century? Israel moving center stage, a point of contention and controversy for some and a blessing for others.

It’s with that Big Picture in mind that I felt led to make a movie about the 70th anniversary of Israel back in its land – a development that was so far-fetched just 100 years ago that it seemed impossible to most observers.

Nations, after all, just don’t come back from the dead. Neither do languages.

This week, as Israel prepares to commemorate this miracle in April and May, I’m pleased to announce the release of “70 YEARS: Israel’s Prophetic Past, Present and Future,” the only documentary film made this year about this momentous occasion.

And, frankly, the best time to see it is right now, with Passover approaching.

In so many ways, Passover is the ultimate story of Israel. It’s the story of the birth of the nation and realease from captivity in Egypt. It’s the story of Redemption found through Israel’s Messiah Jesus’ death and resurrection for the sins of the whole world. And it is the story of how Israel survived to rise again as a nation, just as all the prophets said it would.

“70 YEARS: Israel’s Prophetic Past, Present and Future,” is available for instant viewing on digital download or on DVD now – weeks ahead of Israel’s celebration next month and the month after, when America is expected to move its Embassy to Jerusalem, Israel’s eternal capital.

See the “70 YEARS” trailer:

This has been a project close to my heart, like my recent book,“The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” like another movie I helped make a few years ago, “The Isaiah 9:10 Judgment,”with messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn, the trips my wife, Elizabeth, and I lead to Israel every fall, and my next book, coming out in September, which I will be telling you more about soon enough.

I’m really excited about this movie, and I want you to see it. I can hardly restrain my enthusiasm.

I would also like you to do more than that. I would like you to become an ambassador for the message of this movie, which is all about the most famous Israeli of all – bigger than Moses, bigger than Joshua, and bigger than David and Solomon.

Israel is not only the land where Jesus was born, where He ministered and healed, where He taught and performed miracles, but where He died and rose from the dead. And it’s where He will come again to serve as the King of Kings in the future. (Zechariah 14)

That’s the blessed hope to which all the prophets pointed. (Acts 3:18-26)

So, this is not just a movie about the miraculous state of Israel. It’s a movie that touches you and everyone you love. It’s a movie about the most urgent message of all – redemption, restoration, renewal.

I’m convinced we don’t think about these things enough.

With Passover right around the corner, it’s a good time to consider these things – His sacrifice for us, His love for us, His Good News for the whole world.

You can see “70 YEARS: Israel’s Prophetic Past, Present and Future” now on digital download or DVD.