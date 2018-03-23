Thinking of quitting Facebook to protect your privacy?

(London Daily Mail) Facebook’s latest scandal has caused many users to question whether they should pull the plug and delete their account in order to protect their private data.

But this may not be enough to keep Facebook, its advertisers, and so-called ‘vampire apps’, from tracking you across the web.

Facebook uses pieces of code – which include tags, pixels and cookies – to collect information and build up a profile of your digital self – even if you don’t have an account.

It also allows thousands of third-party ‘vampire apps’ to plug in to its social network and siphon off data from its users.