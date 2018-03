(Los Angeles Trump) Your Uber driver really needs a shower. A co-worker should change his socks. You wonder whether your gym’s management might have a word with a particularly smelly regular.

The level of disgust you feel at these olfactory offenders could reveal more about your social and political views than you know, says new research.

Research published this week found that the degree of disgust that an individual feels when confronted by the smell of body odors rather accurately predicts his or her inclinations toward authoritarianism.