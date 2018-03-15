Transgender surgeries: Just 1 for every 77,708 Americans

(Breitbart) Only about 4,118 Americans surgically altered their bodies in hospitals from 2000 to 2014 to appear like members of the opposite sex, according to a pro-transgender medical study.

The peer-reviewed data in the Journal of the American Medical Association emerged as activists for transgenderism escalate their demands that 330 million Americans rewrite their society to suppress the basic and useful distinctions between male and female.

The number of 4,118 Americans who surgically modified their chests or genitalia during the 15-year period divides up to roughly 275 people per year, according to the study.

In percentage terms, the 4,118 people who underwent surgery is just 0.0013 percent of the 320 million people who live in the United States, according to the study.