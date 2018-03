(Washington Examiner) President Trump attacked Amazon with a pair of Saturday morning tweets accusing the company of underpaying for shipping while using the Washington Post as its lobbyist.

Trump called for “real costs (and taxes)” for Amazon, but did not mention billionaire Jeff Bezos, who owns both companies, by name.

In his first tweet, Trump wrote: “it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars.”